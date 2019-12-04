Left Menu
Cabinet nod to amendments to senior citizens law

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to amend a law which governs the welfare of senior citizens. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides basic needs, safety and security to senior citizens.

The bill proposes registration and maintenance of minimum standards of senior citizens' care homes, besides registration of homecare service agencies. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet and would be brought in Parliament.

