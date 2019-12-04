Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh: Man held for murdering couple, infant

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a couple and their infant at Ibrahimpur village in Mubarakpur area.

  Updated: 04-12-2019 15:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a couple and their infant at Ibrahimpur village in Mubarakpur area. Over a week ago, the couple and their infant son were found dead and their two other children were found unconscious with serious injuries inside their home.

"The incident took place on the night of November 24. We got to know the next morning that three bodies were lying in a house in the village. A 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old son were also found unconscious. They were taken to the hospital. We found condoms at the site of the crime scene," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Triveni Singh, while speaking to reporters. Singh said the accused has been arrested, who has confessed to killing the infant, and its parents. He also said that he had raped the woman and the 10-year-old girl multiple times.

The police officer said the crime scene had been manipulated to make it appear like a case of robbery. "Since it was a very poor family, we were not focussing on the robbery angle. We formed a few teams and started talking to everyone," he said.

"One man fled as soon as a dog squad arrived on the scene, which aroused the suspicion that he could be involved in the crime. We also got to know that his wife had left him because of his behaviour. Upon interrogation he declined any involvement in the crime but later confessed," said Singh. He said the accused also ensured that the husband was dead and the woman and children were rendered unconscious.

The accused said that he hit the husband who woke up after he entered the home and subsequently hit the woman too and confessed to having sex with the woman and the girl. "I don't know what happened to me. I am sorry," said the accused.

The accused said he also video graphed the entire incident and made her sister-in-law watch the video after which she threatened to kick him out of the home. The village head -- Suhel Ahmed -- said they wanted the accused to be hanged. (ANI)

