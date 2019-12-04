Left Menu
MP: Congress govt to revive Ram Leela in all 378 civic bodies, says State Minister

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to organise Ram Leelas in all 378 civic bodies across the state, said Jaivardhan Singh Madhya Pradesh Minister for Urban Development and Housing.

Jaivardhan Singh Madhya Pradesh Minister for Urban Development and Housing while speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to organise Ram Leelas in all 378 civic bodies across the state, said Jaivardhan Singh Madhya Pradesh Minister for Urban Development and Housing. The state government is preparing to construct Ram Leela stages in all the civic bodies across the state. The government has also decided to undertake other necessary event-related expenditures.

"The tradition of Ram Leela is a very old tradition and was organised in almost all the cities and towns long back. It is still held in some districts but not in the cities because of the lack of committee's proper financial system or maybe because nobody paid attention towards it," Jaivardhan told ANI. "We believe that this tradition should be revived in each city. There are so many cities having Ram Leela stages and grounds they need to be developed. We will carry out this work along with the beautification task," he added.

The minister further added that the state government will take all the efforts to encourage the Ram Leela committees and moreover, the government will support them financially for buying the event-related items and other arrangements. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that it was a ploy by the state government to gain votes ahead of the urban body elections.

"Congress has played the role of Ravana in the field of politics until now. They lied to the people to seek votes in the name of constructing a Ram Path earlier. It's been a year now, not even a single brick has been used in the construction so far," said Rameshwar Sharma, BJP MLA. "Congress is now thinking of ways to gather the votes of Hindus. Before the assembly elections, Congress had promised to construct Ram Van Gaman Path, but work for it has not even yet started," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

