Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps conducts Exercise Sindhu Sudarshan

Exercise Sindhu Sudarshan was conducted by Indian Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps in the deserts of Rajasthan from November 28 to December 4. "The integrated exercise involved the use of Mechanised Forces, Infantry, Artillery and other Force Multipliers such as drones and electronic warfare systems," a defence spokesperson said.

The Army's indigenous Armed Rudra Advanced Light Helicopters were employed alongside Indian Air Force Helicopters in a fully integrated and synergised manner. The various battles groups participating in the exercise underwent extensive training in the past two months to validate their operational plans. With the emphasis on surveillance and network centricity, a multitude of aerial and land-based sensors were fielded to provide a comprehensive tactical picture to the commanders.

The newly inducted K-9 Vajra weapon system and other new-generation force multipliers were validated for operations in the deserts. "Technology demonstrators such as Radio Trunk System and satellite-based communication were also fielded during the exercise. Unique in scope and scale, the exercise simulated battlefield conditions and focused on fine-tuning surveillance and destruction mechanism to support precision strikes and manoeuvres by network-enabled forces," the statement added.

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen SK Saini reviewed the exercise on December 2 and December 3 at an unspecified location 115 kilometres South West of Jodhpur. "Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commander briefed the Army Commander and thereafter he oversaw the conduct of the exercise in which a number of vital concepts in deserts were validated to further streamline the Army's operational plans on the Western Front," the statement read.

The Army Commander also complimented the troops for the professionalism and operational readiness shown by them during the exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)