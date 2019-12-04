Left Menu
P Chidambaram will attend Rajya Sabha after taking care of health: Wife

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:28 IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's wife Nalini on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order granting him bail in the INX Media money laundering case and said he will attend Parliament's winter session. He is likely to be released from the Tihar Jail in the evening, she told PTI over phone.

Nalini, who is a senior lawyer, said she was happy that her husband got the bail. He will start attending Rajya Sabha proceedings after taking care of his health, she said. The winter session of Parliament will end on December 13.

The former Union finance minister's son and Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram also welcomed the apex court's order. P Chidambaram has represented Sivaganga in the Lok Sabha several times and now, he is member of the Upper House from Tamil Nadu.

Sources close to the Congress leader's family said the government mentally tortured P Chidambaram for over 105 days during his detention in CBI and ED custody and in prison. This has not disturbed him as he was sure to come out of the "foisted" cases clean as these were initiated due to political vendetta, they said.

On Wednesday, a three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to 74-year-old P Chidambaram, who was arrested on August 21 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

Earlier, disposing off the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide clean surroundings, mineral water, home-cooked food and protection from mosquitoes. The court also directed that Chidambaram's medical check up be done regularly.

Besides Crohn's disease, Chidambaram also suffers from Dyslipidemia, Coronary ArteryDisease, Hypertension, Glycemia and Prostatomegaly according to his advocates.

