Centre informs Rajya Sabha about measures to tackle mob violence

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Parliament that it had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to invite suggestions on measures to be taken to tackle the mob violence in the country. In a written reply to DMK MP Tiruchi Siva's question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that the government has also carried out campaigns to make the people aware of the mob violence.

"The government had formed a Group of Ministers. The minister's group has held a meeting and the government is aware of the matter," Rai said in the reply to whether the government has any plan to enact a separate law to tackle the mob violence. He told the House that cases of mob violence are currently registered under Sections 300 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Listing other measures to tackle the crime, he said: "A letter was issued to the States and Union Territories on August 4, 2018, advising them to monitor and tackle with fake news that could lead to mob violence." The government has also carried out campaigns to stop mob violence through audio-visual mediums, he said. (ANI)

