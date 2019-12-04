Left Menu
Odisha: BJP Mahila Morcha protest against gang-rape of minor girl in Puri

BJP Mahila Morcha on Wednesday held a protest against the gang-rape of a minor girl and blocked the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's house road.

Odisha: BJP Mahila Morcha protest against gang-rape of minor girl in Puri
BJP Mahila Morcha stage protest in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP Mahila Morcha on Wednesday held a protest against the gang-rape of a minor girl and blocked the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's house road. The minor was allegedly gang-raped in Odisha's Puri on Monday.

"There have been multiple rape cases where police are the accused. The police themselves are corrupt. We have also informed the chief minister that there is zero tolerance toward women's crime and instead he said don't politicise women crime. We have come here to ask when will the crime against women stop? When will the women of the state be safe?" Prabhati Parida, State President of BJP Mahila Morcha told ANI. "The chief minister does not have time to meet us. The police did not allow us to enter the Naveen Niwas and meet the minster," she added.

"How can this kind of situation take place in police quarters? A police officer has been accused of rape so he should have been behind bars but he is freely moving around. The Chief Minister talks about women's safety but he does not do anything. Allowing for liquor shops to open in all the villages is totally wrong. This is just another reason behind rape," said Surama Padhee ex-BJP Minister. Two men including a dismissed constable of Puri Police were arrested on December 3 for allegedly raping a minor in Puri.

"On the report of the victim, we have registered the case. Yesterday night, we have arrested two accused including a dismissed constable of Puri Police. The investigation is on and strict action shall be taken against the accused. We are also conducting raid at different places. We will ensure full justice to the victim and leave no stone unturned to nab the accused," Odisha Director General of Police, S Mohanty told reporters on Tuesday. (ANI)

