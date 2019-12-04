Left Menu
Identity of suspected rape-murder victim in Bihar yet to be confirmed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:14 IST
Mystery shrouds the identity of the young woman whose charred body was found in Buxar district of Bihar a day ago, raising suspicion that she was raped and killed, even as forensic experts visited the site of the incident on Wednesday to collect evidence and vital clues. In the wake of a massive outcry over the incident, akin to another horrific case of rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in far-off Hyderabad, DIG-Shahabad Range Rakesh Rathi drove to the spot in Itadhi police station area of Buxar, about 100 km from his office in Dehri on Sone, to take cognisance of the situation.

After inspecting the spot, which has been cordoned off and made out of bounds for all, except police officers and forensic experts, Rathi told reporters, "We have not yet received the post-mortem report but have spoken to doctors involved in the examination." The body has suffered severe burns, making it difficult for the police to identify the victim, the DIG said. "Ascertaining sexual assault and murder, suspicions of which have grown because of an empty cartridge found near the site, has become difficult as the body suffered severe burns.

"Moreover, we have also not been able to identify the victim whose face is charred. Nothing was found on the person that could give a clue to the place she belonged to," he said. According to the doctors involved in the post-mortem, the woman could be in her early 20s, but nothing can be said for sure, given the condition of the body.

Rathi said, "We have therefore sought the help of forensic experts who are collecting more material from the site so that we could get some clue about who the victim was and who the perpetrators were." Meanwhile, Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who represents Buxar in the Lok Sabha, has expressed outrage over the incident and spoken to police officers, seeking speedy investigation and justice. According to a communication received here from the office of the minister, who is away in New Delhi attending the Parliament session, Choubey "called up the Director General of Police and the Buxar SP to enquire about the incident and asked them to ensure that the case was cracked at the earliest and the guilty brought to book"..

