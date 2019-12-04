Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana BJP MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:17 IST
Telangana BJP MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments

A case has been registered against Telangana's lone BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh on a complaint that he made certain statements on social media that hurt the religious sentiments of a community, police said onWednesday. Some members of the community had filed a complaint stating that Singh made some comments over the name of one of the accused in the case relating to the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, which they claimed hurt their religious feelings, police said.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was conducted and a case under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), was registered at Bahadurpura police station against Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency here, they said. A similar complaint was also filed by some members of the community on Tuesday with the Kamatipura Police Station.

However, no case was registered as one already existed, police Inspector G Rambabu said. Singh has been booked earlier for his alleged controversial statements and speeches against a particular community..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Drug protections to ease in USMCA trade deal -Mexico official

Protections for biologic drugs will be reduced drastically in a new North American trade deal, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday, in what would be a significant setback for major U.S. pharmaceutical companies.In a column for Mexic...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields inch up on U.S.-China trade hopes

Euro zone government debt yields rose on Wednesday, retracing some of the previous days steep falls, as reports the United States and China were edging nearer to a preliminary deal to end their trade war fuelled a broad sell-off in safe ass...

Italy places more migrants round Europe, Salvini focuses on economy

Italy has increased relocation of migrants around Europe, official figures showed on Wednesday, reducing frictions around the issue and enabling far-right leader Matteo Salvini to steer his focus more onto the economy.Interior Ministry data...

Cong accuses govt of hatching 'big conspiracy' against Chidambaram

The Congress on Wednesday asserted that truth has prevailed after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX-Media case and accused the government of hatching a big conspiracy against him for be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019