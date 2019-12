Telangana BJP MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments

A case has been registered against Telangana's lone BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh on a complaint that he made certain statements on social media that hurt the religious sentiments of a community, police said onWednesday. Some members of the community had filed a complaint stating that Singh made some comments over the name of one of the accused in the case relating to the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, which they claimed hurt their religious feelings, police said.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was conducted and a case under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), was registered at Bahadurpura police station against Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency here, they said. A similar complaint was also filed by some members of the community on Tuesday with the Kamatipura Police Station.

However, no case was registered as one already existed, police Inspector G Rambabu said. Singh has been booked earlier for his alleged controversial statements and speeches against a particular community..

