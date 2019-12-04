Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two cattle smugglers arrested in Ghaziabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:31 IST
Two cattle smugglers arrested in Ghaziabad

Two accused involved in three dozen cases of cattle smuggling were arrested after brief exchange of fire here, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Waseem and Nasim of Murad Nagar town, who used to smuggle cows for slaughtering and were earlier booked in three dozen cases of cattle smuggling, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

They were also booked under Gangster act and each were carrying Rs 25,000 award on their arrest, the SP said. The accused were arrested in a joint operation by G T Road Kotwali and Sihani Gate police after exchange of fire, he said.

Two country-made pistols, live rounds and a bike used in commission of crimes have been recovered from their possession, the SSP said. During routine checking, police asked the bike-borne accused, who were coming from Lal Kauna, to stop but they sped away towards Naya bus adda. Police team gave them a chase and near Sai Upvan, they left the bike and finding them encircled fired on the police, the officer said.

In a retaliatory action, both the goons sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were admitted in a hospital. Another criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 carry was nabbed on Tuesday night near Sikrod village under Sihani Gate police station area, police said.

He has been identified as Ashu of Pasonda village in Sahibabad area. His two other bike-borne accomplices Alam and Devendra managed to escape, the SP said, One country made pistol, one used and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-'Nasty', 'two-faced', 'brain dead': NATO pulls off summit despite insults

NATO leaders set aside public insults ranging from delinquent to brain dead and two-faced on Wednesday, declaring at a 70th anniversary summit they would stand together against a common threat from Russia and prepare for Chinas rise.Officia...

Soccer-UEFA president criticises VAR use, says football needs uncertainty

Football needs uncertainty, the head of European soccer body UEFA said on Wednesday, as he criticised the way VAR technology had changed the character of football matches. Aleksander Ceferin said that UEFA would propose soccers rulemaking I...

UPDATE 1-Elon Musk returns to testify in defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweets

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk returned to court on Wednesday to resume testifying at a trial to decide whether he defamed a British diver whom the Silicon Valley billionaire called pedo guy on Twitter. Flanked by half a dozen men, the 48-...

UPDATE 1-Extreme heat hitting rich and poor harder, global climate index shows

Worsening heatwaves are taking a heavier toll on rich as well as poor countries, according to an annual ranking that measures the damage done by extreme weather to human life and economies. The Global Climate Risk Index, published on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019