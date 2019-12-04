Over 92,000 BSNL, MTNL employees have opted for VRS: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour that more than 92,000 employees of BSNL and MTNL have opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) while the process is on for the merger of both the telecom firms. "More than 92,000 employees of BSNL and MTNL have opted for the VRS. The process is on for the merger of BSNL and MTNL and efforts have been made to protect the interests of the employees and make it a profitable venture," said the Union Minister.

VRS was introduced as a part of the revival efforts of the two telecom firms and December 3 was the last date for submitting the applications. He said that 75 per cent of the BSNL revenue is spent on the salaries of its employees, whereas the MTNL is shelling out 87 per cent of its revenue on salaries.

"The VRS scheme will pave the way for a leaner meaner force of the service provider and thereby augment profitability in its operations," he said. While replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said that efforts have been made to protect the interests of the employees and make it a profitable venture. He also assured the BSNL will get the 4G services at the earliest

"The Government has taken a firm decision to provide 4G spectrum to BSNL and MTNL so that they can become technologically advanced. We are determined to make Digital India stronger, more professional and consumer-centric so that it can work towards the development of the nation," said Prasad. (ANI)

