STF nabs suspected member of Sundar Bhati gang

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:07 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for allegedly forcing private companies to hire vehicles owned by the notorious Sundar Bhati gang to raise money, officials said on Wednesday. Satveer Bansal alias Satveer Bainsla was held on Tuesday night from Kasna in Greater Noida by the Noida unit of the STF, the officials said.

"He was accused of getting several commercial vehicles of the Sundar Bhati gang hired by private companies. He used his connection and threatened these companies to engage their vehicles and the money thus raised was put in the coffers of the gang," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said. In 2011, Satveer's elder brother Shokeen Bansal was killed in a fight between the Sundar Bhati gang and the Randeep Bhati gang during a wedding in Ghaziabad, Mishra said.

The accused, who was wanted in a criminal case earlier also, has been arrested under IPC sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the STF said. An FIR has been registered at Ecotech I police station in Greater Noida and further proceedings were underway, the agency said.

