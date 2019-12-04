Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onion price soars to Rs 120 a kg in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneshwar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 23:09 IST
Onion price soars to Rs 120 a kg in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid the onion prices soaring to Rs 120 a kg in open markets of the state, the Odisha government on Wednesday sought to provide succor to people, saying the cost of the pungent vegetable bulb is likely to decline by January first week after production of new crop. While the onion price in the open market was around Rs 90 a kilogram on Tuesday, it registered an overnight jump by Rs 30 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The price of onion will come down by December end or by the first week of January, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister R P Swain. He said the onion is being procured from other states like Maharastra and Andhra Pradesh as the production of the vegetable bulb here is not adequate.

The minister also claimed the government has opened 256 fair price shops to sell onion at affordable rates, the people from different parts of the state said the vegetable has not been available for the last two days. The traders in Odisha sell two varieties of onions. The variety procured from Nasik in Maharastra is sold at the rate of Rs 120 a kg, while the variety brought in from Andhra Pradesh has been selling at Rs 100 a kg, a trader in the Unit-1 Haat here said.

The traders also expected that the price of onion will further increase as the rate of onion at the source point has increased to Rs 11,000 per quintal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Kim Jong Un rides again as N.Korea warns U.S. against using military force

North Korea said it would take prompt corresponding actions if the United States resorts to military force, state media reported on Wednesday, as tensions rise ahead of Pyongyangs year-end deadline for stalled denuclearisation talks.The sta...

UPDATE 2-Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the building of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said Moscow could find ways to bypass Sofia if needed. Bulgarian Prime Mini...

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental protesters

London, Dec 4 AFP Energy giant Shell won a court order on Wednesday to prevent environmental activists from boarding installations in the North Sea oil fields off Scotland. The Court of Session in Edinburgh imposed an injunction against env...

CleverTap Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

CleverTap, a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced it has achievedAmazon Web Services AWS Retail Competency status. The recognition acknowledges that CleverTap has technical proficiency and prove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019