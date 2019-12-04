Left Menu
Delhi HC seeks ED's response on bizman's plea to quash lookout circular against him

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file response on the plea of businessman Jamil Saidi, seeking to quash the look-out circular issued against him in AgustaWestland money laundering case.

  Updated: 04-12-2019 23:20 IST
Delhi High Court (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file response on the plea of businessman Jamil Saidi, seeking to quash the look-out circular issued against him in AgustaWestland money laundering case. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued the notice to the ED and listed the matter for further hearing on December 13.

Saidi in his plea has requested the court to quash lookout circular issued against him as he has to travel abroad for his medical check-up. Saidi was called for questioning in AgustaWestland money laundering case. Saidi's counsel told the court that he was not named either as an accused or a witness in the charge-sheet filed in the case so far.

Saidi in his plea told the court that on June 14, the ED issued summons to him, asking him to appear before the agency on June 17. Saidi failed to appear before the ED as he was out of the country. He was again asked to appear before the agency but he failed to turn up because of his ill health. Saidi apprised the court that he appeared before the agency on June 27, July 6 and July 8 and fully co-operated in the investigation. But on July 8, he was asked not to leave the country as a lookout circular was issued against him.

Saidi told the court that there is no likelihood that he would flee from justice and leave the country. In his plea, Saidi said: "There is neither any hint nor allegation that the petitioner (Saidi) will not be available for interrogation and will not present himself when directed and there is no question of the petitioner deliberately evading arrest or not appearing when directed."

He also said that lookout circular issued against him has curtailed his liberty to move freely and is an "unlawful, illegal one besides the same being violative of his constitutional rights." (ANI)

