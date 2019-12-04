Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh CM to inaugurate KIA motors plant tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the manufacturing unit of KIA Motors India factory at Erramanchi village in Anantapur district on Thursday.

  Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  Updated: 04-12-2019 23:44 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 23:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the manufacturing unit of KIA Motors India factory at Erramanchi village in Anantapur district on Thursday. A press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "The Chief Minister has been proactive and clear in pronouncing the policy of transparent and corruption-free governance with a single point clearance for industries and is particular on inviting industries in backward areas which will generate economic activity."

"In tune with the government policy of developing backward areas with industrialisation and providing 75 per cent reservation for locals in jobs, KIA project will generate employment for 4,000 permanent employees and 7,000 temporary employees with 100 per cent employment to local people for its unskilled labour requirement," said the press release. According to government, KIA, its vendors and affiliates had employed 12,835 workers of whom 10,887 hail from the state of which 7029 are from Ananthapur district.

The state government is setting up Skill Development Centres in engineering colleges in all 25 parliamentary constituencies and is setting up a Skill Development University, which will be the umbrella for the Centres. Recently Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy had announced the government has allocated 120 acres of land to a bus company called Veera Vahan Udyog Private Limited, which is going to manufacture buses with an investment of about Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

