Bihar: Mob thrashes man for attempting to rob bank
A man said to be part of a group of six miscreants, who allegedly came to rob a bank, was caught and thrashed by a mob here on Wednesday.
The incident took place near the Gobarsahi Chowk.
On being informed, Police reached the spot and rescued the man from the mob. (ANI)
