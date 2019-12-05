Congress chief whip in LS gives adjournment motion notice over 'tariff hike by Telecom companies'
Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress' Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice over 'tariff hike by Telecom Companies.'
Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice over 'tariff hike by Telecom Companies.' On Wednesday as well, Suresh had given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'Chinese intrusion reported in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha'.
The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance. The Winter Session of the Parliament started on November 18 and will continue till December 13. (ANI)
