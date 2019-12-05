Left Menu
Rape victim set ablaze by 5 men in UP

  Lucknow
  Updated: 05-12-2019 10:52 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 10:52 IST
A rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said. The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, the police said.

The woman has named five persons and three of them have been arrested, the police said. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, the police said.

