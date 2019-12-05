Governor enters Assembly through gate meant for media persons

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday had to wait in front of locked Gate no 3 of the state Assembly, designated for the governor. Later he entered the Assembly premises through Gate no 4, meant for media persons and officials.

The incident, he said, has put the country's democratic history to "shame". "Why is the gate no 3 closed? Despite my prior intimation, the gate is closed. The Assembly being adjourned does not mean it is closed.

"The governor's gate being locked has put our democratic history to shame," Dhankhar told reporters. According to Assembly norms, gate no 3 is designated for the governor's entry and exit.

Dhankhar had on Wednesday written to West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee expressing his desire to look into its facilities and also visit the library. The speaker had abruptly adjourned the House for two days till December 5 as the bills which were scheduled to be placed could not be tabled as they were yet to receive the nod of the governor, the speaker had said in the Assembly on Tuesday..

