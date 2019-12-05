Technician found dead in Noida hospital

A 25-year-old technician was found dead inside a private hospital here on Thursday, police said. Shamshaad, a resident of Delhi's Vinod Nagar, worked as an operation theatre technician at the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 of Noida, the police said.

"He was found lying unconscious on the fourth floor of the building in the night. He was soon provided treatment within the hospital but could not be resuscitated," SHO, Expressway police station, Bhuvnesh Kumar said. He said the exact cause of the death was yet to be found and the police are investigation the matter further.

