Cong raises ITBP incident in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Thursday raised the issue of fatricide at an ITBP camp in Chhattisgarh and flagged rising incidents in central forces where colleagues kill each other. Raising the issue during Zero Hour at the in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said while such incidents were unheard of in the Navy and the Air Force, the Army had reported similar incidents.

He claimed that such incidents were on the rise in central armed police forces (CAPF) and "may be due to lack of facilities". Chowdhury said psychological help should be extended to CAPF personnel to address such issues.

An ITBP soldier had allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, killing five and injuring two before shooting himself dead in a suspected case of fratricide, police said. PTI SID NAB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)