Over 220 corrupt employees, including 96 senior officials, given premature retirement: Govt

Over 220 corrupt government employees, including 96 senior officials, have been given premature retirement in the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. During the period from July 2014 to October 2019, provisions of Fundamental Rules or FR 56(j) have been invoked against a total number of 96 Group 'A' officers and 126 Group 'B' officers (totalling 222) of different ministries and departments, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The FR 56(j) gives absolute right to the government to retire government officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness, in public interest. "The provisions under FR 56(j) also to ensure improving efficiency in government," he said.

