Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Govt incapable of bringing the country out of economic slowdown: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the BJP-led central government is "incapable" of bringing the country out of economic slowdown and it has since 2016, pushed millions of people below the poverty line.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:01 IST
Central Govt incapable of bringing the country out of economic slowdown: Chidambaram
P Chidambaram. Image Credit: ANI

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the BJP-led central government is "incapable" of bringing the country out of economic slowdown and it has since 2016, pushed millions of people below the poverty line. "The UPA lifted 140 million people out of poverty between 2004 and 2014. The NDA has, since 2016, pushed millions of people below the poverty line," Chidambaram told media here a day after he came out of Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"The economy can be brought out of the slowdown, but this government is incapable of doing that. I believe that Congress and some other parties are better equipped to pull the economy out of the slowdown and push economic growth, but we have to wait for better times," he added. Talking about the economic situation, Chidambaram, "Government is calling the present slowdown 'cyclical'. Thank god they have not called it 'seasonal'. It is 'structural' and the government has no solutions or reforms that would address the structural problems."

Chidambaram said that rural consumption is down according to NSSO. "Rural wages are down. Producer prices are down, especially for farmers. Daily wage earners get work for no more than 15 days a month. Demand for MGNREGA is up. FMCG -- both durable and non-durable -- are selling less. Wholesale prices are up. CPI is going up. Onions sell at Rs 100 a kg. What do these point to? There is less demand among the people because they have less money and less appetite to consume due to uncertainty and fear," Chidambaram said.

"Unless demand increases, there will not be increased production/output or increased investment. PLF of all thermal plants is 48 per cent. If one-half of installed electricity capacity is shut down, there can be no greater disaster," he added. The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram and directed him not to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses in the case.

The court has directed Chidambaram not to give press interviews and make public statements with regard to this case. The court also directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount. Chidambaram had sought the bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the Finance Minister.

The CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case against him. The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 this year in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

58 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Mauritania

Dakar, Dec 5 AP Scores of migrants who swam through rough Atlantic Ocean waters to safety from a capsized boat while 58 others drowned were receiving care Thursday in Mauritania after one of the deadliest disasters this year among people ma...

UPDATE 1-Deal on ESM reform reached but details to be clarified -Centeno

Eurozone finance ministers have reached an agreement in principle on the reform of the blocs European Stability Mechanism rescue fund in a meeting in Brussels, the chair of the meeting, Mario Centeno said on Thursday.We have reached an agre...

Israel's foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

Israels foreign minister said on Thursday that he hopes Jeremy Corbyn loses next weeks British election, citing allegations of anti-Semitism buffeting the Labour Party leader. I wont meddle in internal elections but I personally hope that h...

Vikings look to bounce back from Monday vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings have a short week to prepare for their next game, but theyll be facing the NFC Norths last place team and a third-string quarterback. Minnesota 8-4 dropped a game behind Green Bay in the division with a 37-30 loss at S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019