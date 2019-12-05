Left Menu
UP CM takes cognisance of Unnao incident, govt to shoulder victim's treatment expenses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognisance of the brutal incident in Unnao's Bihar where a rape survivor was set ablaze in the morning.

UP CM takes cognisance of Unnao incident, govt to shoulder victim's treatment expenses
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognisance of the brutal incident in Unnao's Bihar where a rape survivor was set ablaze in the morning. The Chief Minister, in a statement, said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused.

The rape survivor was set ablaze in Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning. The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, the Superintendent of Police, Unnao.

"The victim has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up the three accused, search for the other two is underway. The victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accused in that case has also been rounded up," Vir told media here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

