India signs LOCs in water supply, solar projects with Guinea

India on Thursday extended Line of Credits for one water supply and two solar projects in Guinea.

  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:33 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:33 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Guinean counterpart Mamadi Toure in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday extended Line of Credits for one water supply and two solar projects in Guinea. The agreements were exchanged in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Guinean counterpart Mamadi Toure.

"Pleasure to receive Foreign Minister of Guinea, Mamadi Toure. Opening of our Embassy in Conakry this year has added a new impetus to our relations. Welcome the signing of LOCs for Conakry water supply project and two solar projects," Jaishankar said. The External Affairs Minister also said that the development of the solar projects reflected Guinea's commitment to the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Countries which have signed the agreement until now include India, France, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Japan, amongst others. The agreement was opened for signature during the COP22 at Marrakech on November 15, 2016. The International Solar Alliance is a group of 121 solar resource-rich countries with headquarters in Gurugram, India. The organisation aims to deploy over 1,000 gigawatts of solar energy and mobilise more than USD 1,000 billion into solar power by 2030, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Last year in November, the Centre gave ex-post facto approval for moving a resolution in the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance for amending its Framework Agreement to enable membership for all member countries of the UN. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inclusion of the UN members to the Alliance will put solar energy in global agenda with the universal appeal for developing and deploying solar energy, as per the government press release. According to the release, expanding the membership will lead to ISA initiative benefitting the world at large. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

