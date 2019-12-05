Left Menu
Côte d'Ivoire govt adopts a decree on opening of capital of National Investment Bank

Sidi Tiémoko Touré is also the spokesperson for the government of Côte d'Ivoire after a Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief of State Alassane Ouattara. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

On Wednesday, the government of Côte d'Ivoire adopted a decree authorizing the augmentation of the capital of the National Investment Bank from CFAF 20.5 billion to CFAF 25.3 billion, an increase of 4.8 billion FCFA.

"The Council has adopted a decree on the opening of the capital of the National Investment Bank. The National Investment Bank's share capital thus increases from CFAF 20.5 billion to CFAF 25.3 billion with a total issue premium of CFAF 15.1 billion for 80.84 percent ​​of the capital held by the State and 19.6 billion CFA francs by the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS)", Sidi Tiémoko Touré, the Ivorian Minister of Communication and Media opined, APA News noted.

"This decree authorizes the increase of National Investment Bank's share capital to 4.8 billion FCFA by the issue of 485,885 new shares held by the State in favor of the National Social Insurance Fund for a par value of 10,000 FCFA each with a bonus of 31,162 FCFA per share," concluded Sidi Touré on this chapter.

