Delhi: Five arrested for murder and kidnapping of senior citizen
Five persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a senior citizen.
Five persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a senior citizen. The deceased was identified as Arun Sharma, a resident of Kailash Colony under Greater Kailash Police station. He was 64 years old.
The accused are identified as Dr. Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan (64), Hitesh Chauhan (29), Amet Vikram Chhabra (32), Priyank Khanna (34) and Sahil (25). All are residents of Gurugram in Haryana. On November 15, Arun Sharma was reported missing after he left home that morning.
"There was an ongoing dispute between Arun Sharma and Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan and his wife Chander Bala with regard to a property at Sector 17, Viban Estate in Gurugram. Sharma purchased the property from Chauhan and his wife in 2009 but the possession was still with the latter," DCP Crime Joy Tirkey said. "Sharma had secured an order in his favour from the Supreme Court in September 2019. On November 15, the execution matter was listed before the Gurugram Court. He went missing on the same day. The value of the property is about Rs 3 crores," he added.
The five accused were arrested after Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan on December 4 confessed in an interrogation about his involvement in the murder of Arun Sharma over the property dispute. "Chauhan's son Hitesh was also involved. The father-son duo had engaged three persons to kidnap and eliminate Arun Sharma. These three, Amet, Priyank and Sahil, were also picked up. The white Mahindra Scorpio car used in the crime and the mobile phones used by the criminals were also seized," Tirkey said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
