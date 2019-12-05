Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Five arrested for murder and kidnapping of senior citizen

Five persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a senior citizen.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:09 IST
Delhi: Five arrested for murder and kidnapping of senior citizen
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five persons were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a senior citizen. The deceased was identified as Arun Sharma, a resident of Kailash Colony under Greater Kailash Police station. He was 64 years old.

The accused are identified as Dr. Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan (64), Hitesh Chauhan (29), Amet Vikram Chhabra (32), Priyank Khanna (34) and Sahil (25). All are residents of Gurugram in Haryana. On November 15, Arun Sharma was reported missing after he left home that morning.

"There was an ongoing dispute between Arun Sharma and Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan and his wife Chander Bala with regard to a property at Sector 17, Viban Estate in Gurugram. Sharma purchased the property from Chauhan and his wife in 2009 but the possession was still with the latter," DCP Crime Joy Tirkey said. "Sharma had secured an order in his favour from the Supreme Court in September 2019. On November 15, the execution matter was listed before the Gurugram Court. He went missing on the same day. The value of the property is about Rs 3 crores," he added.

The five accused were arrested after Rishi Rajpal Singh Chauhan on December 4 confessed in an interrogation about his involvement in the murder of Arun Sharma over the property dispute. "Chauhan's son Hitesh was also involved. The father-son duo had engaged three persons to kidnap and eliminate Arun Sharma. These three, Amet, Priyank and Sahil, were also picked up. The white Mahindra Scorpio car used in the crime and the mobile phones used by the criminals were also seized," Tirkey said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

adidas Creators Tennis Open Debuts in Mumbai After Successful Launch in Delhi

adidas today launched its pinnacle grassroots tennis property, the Creators Tennis Open in Mumbai. After its initial debut in Delhi, adidas is all set to replicate the success of the Creators format in the city of Mumbai by delivering a un...

Vet murder:Student held for defaming victim on social media

An 18-year-old student from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was on Thursday arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media platforms about the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near here last month, police said. ...

Woman molested by auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested by an auto-rickshaw driver in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The 45-year-old auto driver, identified as Bhanu, who had fled with the womans mobile phone has been ar...

BJP accuses Chidambaram of violating bail condition

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a very clear record as a minister, and said the case against him was essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019