Left Menu
Development News Edition

VDCs protest over pending salaries in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:19 IST
VDCs protest over pending salaries in Jammu

Village Defence Committees (VDCs), which serve as 'security arch' to defend remote and hilly villages against terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday held a protest here demanding release of pending salaries. Members of the VCDs alleged that they have not been paid salaries for the past over eight months.

The members, who had come from different parts of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri districts, took out a rally here to protest against the pending salaries. They were raising slogans and calling for intervention of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu and advisor Farooq Khan into the issue.

"VDCs are not getting salaries for the past several months. It has forced us to come here and hold protest," Shant Sharma of Thatri, Doda, told reporters. "There are five members in a VDC and two of its members, which are called SPOs, are getting wages at the rate of Rs 18,000 per month, but the VDC component of VDCs is not being given any salary," he said.

"We demand immediate grant of our salaries, which have not been released to us for the past several months. While wages of SPOs have been increased to Rs 18,000 from Rs 5,000, the wages of VDC members have been withheld," another VDC member Dyan Chand said. As many as 4,125 VDCs exist in J and K and their work is to ensure safety and security of the identified villages along the borders as well as in interior areas and infrastructural installations in and around them.

The VDCs were set up in the mid-1990s with an aim to strengthen the security of those living in remote and mountainous areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramba, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Poonch districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Springbok Sevens lays good foundation for opening in Dubai tournament

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell knows the route to the top of the podium at the Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens he has after all lifted the trophy more than once as a player and watched his team do the same as a coach.The Dubai tournament...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Atletico seek quick fix at Villarreal in transitional season

Atletico Madrids seemingly unshakeable position as Spains third force has come under threat following a slide in form and they desperately need to get their season back on track when they visit Villarreal in La Liga on Friday.The match woul...

14 missing in deadly Ukraine fire: president

Fourteen people remain missing from a fire that claimed a students life in Ukraines southern port city of Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday. The fire broke out in a college building in central Odessa on Wednesday, killing...

Billionaire Steve Cohen says in talks over New York Mets stake

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen confirmed late on Wednesday that he was in talks with the owners of the New York Mets that would see him increase his investment but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019