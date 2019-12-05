Left Menu
Vet murder:Student held for defaming victim on social media

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:52 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:52 IST
An 18-year-old student from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was on Thursday arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media platforms about the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near here last month, police said. The student had posted the comments on November 29 and after the post went viral, he deleted his Facebook account as he apprehended a police case, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

A case was registered on December 1 and during the investigation, he was arrested from Guntur, police said. Telangana police have already arrested three people from different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for allegedly posting abusive comments on different social media platforms.

The Commissioner strictly cautioned people not to resort to posting such objectionable comments and defaming anyindividuals and if they do, they will have to face severe consequences as per the law.PTI VVK BN BN.

