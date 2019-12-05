Traffic restrictions imposed at Shivaji Park for Dec 6

The city traffic police will be imposing certain restrictions in view of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 63rd death anniversary on December 6, as lakhs of his followers will congregate at Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park, central Mumbai. As per the traffic police's advisory, S K Bhole Road will be a one-way from Siddhi Vinayak junction upto Hanuman temple and there will be no entry for vehicles from Hanuman temple.

Bhavani Shankar Road will also be a one-way from Hanuman Temple-Dadar Kabutar Khana upto its junction with Gokhale Road south. No other vehicles, except BEST buses and emergency services, will be allowed entry from Gokhale Road south via Gopinath Chavan Chowk.

Moreover, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Ranade Road and S V S Road from Siddhi Vinayak junction upto Hinduja Hospital will be closed for vehicular traffic. North-bound motorists, travelling from Colaba and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, can use P D'Mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Marg, Zakaria Bunder Road and RAK Marg upto the bridge near Aurora Talkies in Matunga.

They can and head towards Dr B A Road and Sion Hospital junction or take a left turn at Gafar Khan junction on Dr Annie Besant Road for Bandra-Worli Sea Link to head further into the suburbs..

