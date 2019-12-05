Left Menu
Exercise Indra between India, Russia to be conducted from Dec 10-19

Exercise Indra 2019, a joint, tri-services exercise between India and Russia will be conducted in India from December 10 to 19 simultaneously at Babina, near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, Pune, and Goa.

  • ANI
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:06 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Exercise Indra 2019, a joint, tri-services exercise between India and Russia will be conducted in India from December 10 to 19 simultaneously at Babina, near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, Pune, and Goa. The Indra series of exercise began in 2003 and the first joint tri-services exercise was conducted in 2017.

Company-sized mechanized contingents, fighter and transport aircraft, as well as ships of respective Army, Air Force, and Navy, will participate in this exercise of ten days duration. The exercise will consist of a five-day training phase consisting of a comprehensive training curriculum. "Tactical operations and drills such as cordon and search, house intervention, handling and neutralisation of Improvised Explosive Devices, prevention of arms smuggling through the sea route and anti-piracy measures will be practiced," said an official release.

This training phase will be followed by a 72-hour validation exercise. Indra 2019 will culminate on 19 December with an integrated fire power demonstration and the closing ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

