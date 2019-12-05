Four dead as SUV plunges into reservoir in MP

Four persons were killed after their SUV fell into a reservoir in Chhindwara district on Thursday evening, the police said. A Sport Utility Vehicle fell into Machagora Dam, about 30 km from the district headquarters, after its driver apparently lost control, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shashank Garg.

A police team pulled out the vehicle with the help of an earth-moving machine, he said. The deceased were identified as Neeraj Sahu (32), Anil Sahu (35) and Rohit Sahu (29). The driver's identity was yet to be established..

