Govt, probe agencies need to work with 'clear intension' while dealing with crimes against women: Kejriwal

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 20:09 IST
  Created: 05-12-2019 20:09 IST
All government and probe agencies need to work with "clear intension" while dealing with crimes against women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Terming the setting ablaze of a rape survivor from Unnao "very unfortunate", Kejriwal said this is an issue where there is a need for working together rising above politics.

"All governments and probe agencies will have to work with clear intention. If we do so, we can provide security to women," he told reporters here. Talking about rape incidents in the country, he said, "Either such issues are suppressed due to political pressure or those who are involved in these cases are so powerful that attempts are made to protect them through political patronage. If it continues, such incidents will happen."

People need to come together and mount pressure on governments so that they fulfil their responsibilities, Kejriwal said. The rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

