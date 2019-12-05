Alwar coldest in Rajasthan at 6.4 degrees Celsius

Alwar was the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said on Thursday. In Churu the temperature on Wednesday night was 6.6 degrees.

Ganganagar and Kota registered minimum temperatures of 7.6 and 9.2 degrees Celsius respectively, while Ajmer and Jaipur registered minimums of 10.5 and 11.1 degrees Celsius. The night temperature at other places was above 12 degree Celsius, according the department.

The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)