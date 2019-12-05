MP govt approves Rs 156-crore development plan for Omkareshwar

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday sanctioned a sum of Rs 156 crore for development of Omkareshwar, a famous pilgrimage centre which houses one of the 12 jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva. The government had earlier sanctioned Rs 300 crore for development of areas in and around Ujjains Mahakaleshwar, also a jyotirlinga shrine located in Madhya Pradesh.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the government approved a Rs 156-crore development plan for Omkareshwar town, located about 80km from Indore, said a public relations department official. Nath told the meeting that Madhya Pradesh has the distinction of housing two of the 12 jyotirlinga shrines in the country which attract lakhs of devotees every year.

The Chief Minister said Omkareshwar would be developed as a world-class tourist and religious destination, said the official. He said Nath directed officials to draft a legislation to regulate the Omkareshwar temple area which will be presented in the assembly during the upcoming winter session for approval.

The Omkareshwar development plan included a huge welcome gate at the entrance of the town, conservation of temples, multi-level parking, a shopping complex and development of ghats among others, the official added..

