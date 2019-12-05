Left Menu
Unnao rape survivor lands at Delhi airport; police provide green corridor to hospital

  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:31 IST
A rape survivor from Unnao, who was set ablaze, landed at the Delhi airport and was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening, police said. The Delhi Traffic Police provided a green corridor for the vehicle carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

She has been airlifted to Delhi from Lucknow, they added. The rape survivor was battling for life on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

