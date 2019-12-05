Left Menu
NIA files charge sheet against 12 Naxals in Gadchiroli landmine blast that killed 15 cops, 1 civilian

  Updated: 05-12-2019 21:07 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in a Mumbai court against 12 Naxals in the killing of 15 policemen and a civilian in a landmine blast in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra in 2016. The NIA filed the charge sheet at a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday against the 12 ultras, four of whom are absconding, an agency spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Fifteen members of a Quick Response Team (QRT) and a civilian driver were killed in the landmine blast near Jambhulkheda village in Gadchiroli district on May 1, 2016. The charge sheet has been filed under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act.

