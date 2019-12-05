Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development held meeting on pollution

The Parliamentary Committee on urban development held a meeting on Thursday on the issue of pollution. Among the revelations made in the committee is the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that says respiratory-related diseases have increased by 43 per cent. The Committee sought an action plan from the Union Health Ministry within three months to reduce pollution.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria also made a presentation on the type of diseases which have increased due to pollution. All stakeholders including Urban Local bodies, Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research etc. were present in the meeting (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)