Protests continue over rape-murder of veterinarian

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:02 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:02 IST
Protests continued on Thursday in the city and in other parts of Telangana against the recent gruesome gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here. Meanwhile, an 18-year old student from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh was on Thursday arrested for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media platforms about the veterinarian who was raped and murdered, police said.

Telangana police have already arrested three people from different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for allegedly posting abusive comments on different social media platforms. Students, women and people belonging to various sections of society held protests in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the state, condemning the incident and demanding swift punishment to the culprits.

Holding placards and raising slogans, they took out rallies, candle-light marches and others seeking speedy justice to the victim. The state government had on Wednesday issued an order, setting up a special court (fast track) to try the case which triggered a national outrage with protests continuing across the country.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said though he understood the sentiments of some countrymen who are seeking immediate punishment to the culprits in the incident, he cannot take such a stand being in the government, as it is not the way the system works. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) M Bhatti Vikramarka hit out at the TRS government over its allegedly uncontrolled sale of liquor, including on highways, leading to crimes against women.

"The state government is only looking at liquor as a source of revenue instead of undertaking regulated and controlled sale. The Chief Minister only feels that it is enough if we get revenue, without bothering about the state. That is why he is encouraging liquor in the state," Vikramarka said.

BJP leader and former minister D K Aruna said she would undertake a fast on November 11 and 12 against uncontrolled sale of liquor. Police remained tight-lipped on the progress of investigation into the incident.

The charred body of the 25-year old woman veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing..

