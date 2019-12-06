Left Menu
Mayawati praises Hyderabad police post-encounter, asks UP Police to take inspiration

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 11:08 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 11:08 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Friday praised the Hyderabad Police for its strong action against the accused in the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian and asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to take inspiration from them. "The action that has been taken by the Hyderabad Police is praiseworthy," Mayawati said, reacting to the encounter killings of the four accused arrested in connection with the case.

"In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is jungle raj in UP," she said, adding that when she was chief minister she had acted even against members of her own party. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked the state police to take inspiration from Hyderabad police and take strict action against culprits in such cases.

"Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

