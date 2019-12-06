We wanted speedy justice, death penalty through legal channels: NCW chairperson on Telangana encounter

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said the NCW always wanted speedy justice and death penalty through a legal system for the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police in the wee hours on Friday when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said.

"As a common citizen, I am feeling happy that this was the end we all wanted for them. But this end was supposed to be through the legal system. It should have happened through proper channels," said Sharma. "We always demanded the death penalty for the accused and speedy justice as well, but the accused people were killed in an encounter. So, police are the best judge to know in what circumstances was the encounter carried out," she added.

NCW chairperson further said that encounters are not always right, but in this case, as the police asserted that the accused people were trying to snatch weapons and run away, so police may have taken the right decision. On being asked about Sharma's views regarding the incident in which a rape survivor was set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning, she said: "The Supreme Court should have heard this case within seven to ten days. But an investigation was due in this case. I believe police have done a mistake as they did not oppose the bail application in a correct manner."

"Our judicial system should also think about the timing of bail. We should take a stern stand against such things and the accused should not be given bail in such cases," Sharma added. (ANI)

