Onions making India cry: TMC MPs protest in Parliament over hike in onion prices

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Friday protested in Parliament premises over the rising price of onions. The MPs holding placards which read 'Onions Making India Cry', protested before a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. They were also joined by Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan.

The opposition has repeatedly targeted the Central government over the rising onion prices. On Thursday, Congress leaders including Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram protested in Parliament premises.

It was reported on December 5 that amid surging onion prices, International Trading Company MMTC has placed an import order of four thousand tonnes of onion from Turkey which is expected to reach India by January 2020. This would be in addition to over 17,000 tonnes of onion which have already been contracted from Egypt and Turkey.

On December 3, the Union government had revised stock holding limit of onion to 25 tonnes for wholesalers and five tonnes for retailers. Importers will be exempted from these stock limits for imported stock. (ANI)

