Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with UP Congress leaders to discuss 'Bharat Bachao' rally preparations

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday conducted a meeting of party's Uttar Pradesh leaders in Lucknow for preparation of 'Bharat Bachao' rally. Attending a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Congress planning and strategy group, Priyanka discussed upcoming plans and strategies of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. She expressed great concern over the surge in cases of violence against females in Uttar Pradesh.

She also paid floral tributes to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on 'Mahaparinirvan Divas' at Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters. The rally of the Congress party which was scheduled to be held on November 30 has been postponed to December 14 in view of the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

The 'Bharat Bachao' rally will be the culmination of district-level and state-level protests by the party against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.Speaking about the rally, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had said: "It will be a massive rally to highlight anti-people policies of the central government and people-oriented issues.""We have decided to hold the rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. It has been decided to name it as 'Bharat Bachao Rally' because the people are suffering," he had said. (ANI)

