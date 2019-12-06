ACB arrests head constable while taking bribe in Rajasthan's Alwar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a head constable of the police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Friday. The accused -- Pratap Singh -- posted with Kathurmar police station, had demanded the bribe from a person named Devendra Singh to remove his and his brother's name from an FIR lodged against them, they said.

He had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe. He took Rs 1,000 at the time of verification. The accused was trapped while taking the remaining amount of Rs 4,000 on Friday, an ACB official said. The accused has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act and the matter is being investigated.

