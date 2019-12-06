Left Menu
Man commits suicide after killing wife, son in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself after strangling his wife and minor son in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Friday. The man, identified as Himtaram Nayak, strangled his wife Raju Devi (28) and son Ranjit (8) and then committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Bhelu village on Thursday night, Kolayat Police Station SHO, Vikas Vishnoi said.

The matter came to light when one of their relatives, who lives nearby, entered the house on Friday. The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, Vishnoi said. "Primary investigation reveals that the couple had some dispute for nearly a year. The matter is being further investigated,” the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

