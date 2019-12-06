Congress MPs should apologize to Smriti Irani for their behaviour in LS: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday stated that the Congress MPs should apologise to Union Minister Smriti Irani for their behaviour while she was speaking in the Lok Sabha earlier today. "We condemn how some MPs behaved when a Minister (Smriti Irani) was speaking a while back, they should apologize to her," said Javadekar in the Lok Sabha.

Irani on Friday hit out at opposition parties MPs for politicising rape and said that they were quiet when rape was used as a political weapon. Cornering the Opposition parties MPs here in Lok Sabha, Irani said that "the fact that you shout here today, means you do not want a woman to stand up and talk about issues."

While opposition parties' lawmakers were interrupting Irani during her speech at Lok Sabha, she said that the legislators were quiet when rape was used as a political weapon. "You were quiet when in West Bengal panchayat polls, rape was used as a political weapon, you were quiet then," the Union Minister said.

The debates in the Lower House comes after all four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning. The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by the four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, doctors in Safdarjung Hospital said that the Unnao rape survivor -- who is undergoing treatment after being set ablaze by a group of men which included her rapists -- is in a very critical state and chances of her survival are less. The 23-year-old survivor was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital last night.

According to the police, five men identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore, had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)