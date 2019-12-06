Uttarakhand govt hikes allowances of home guards

The Uttarakhand government on Friday hiked the monthly uniform washing and nutritious meal allowances of home guards. While the uniform washing allowance has been increased by Rs 50, the nutritious meal allowance has been hiked by Rs 150.

Making the announcement on the occasion of Home Guards and Civil Defence Day here, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the home guards were contributing significantly to the maintenance of law and order everywhere. Their hard work and dedication is commendable, Rawat said.

Earlier, the chief minister inspected a parade by the home guards and took their ceremonial salute at a function held at Nanoor Khera to mark the occasion. Rawat said the state government had recruited 761 home guards so far out of a target of 1,000 recruitments to be made this year and the process was underway to recruit the rest of them.

