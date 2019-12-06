H'bad encounter sets off chorus of appreciation as also concern among politicians

The encounter killing of the four accused in the gangrape-and-murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian by the police on Friday set off a chorus of appreciation as well as concern among politicians. While some, including Jaya Bachchan saw it as speedy justice for the rape victim, others, such as Maneka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor said extrajudicial killings are a matter of concern.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in Ranchi, said an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the facts was needed. "I don't know the facts of what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible person, all I can say is, it must be thoroughly inquired into to find out if it was a genuine encounter, whether they were trying to flee or it was anything else," the former union minister told reporters.

All four accused in the gang rape-and-murder case of the 25-year-old woman veterinarian last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning. The incident took place when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation, a senior police official said, adding that the four had snatched the weapons from the police, who fired on them in self defence.

Reacting to the encounter killings, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said, "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye..(Better late than never)." BJP leader Maneka Gandhi slammed the police for the killing the four accused, saying it set a "horrifying" precedent for the country.

"Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye (What happened was horrifying for the country)... You cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands. They (accused) would have been hanged by court anyhow. "If you're going to shoot them before due process of law has been followed, then what's the point of having courts, law and police?" the former Union Women and Child Development minister told reporters.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, however, said extra judicial killings were not acceptable. "Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," he tweeted.

Tharoor later said, "We should not rush to condemn until details emerge." His party colleague Abhishek Singhvi said sometimes the mood of the country takes precedence over human rights "logics".

"Sometimes in spite of all the debates and #HumanRights logics, we shall understand the mood and sentiments of the people of the nation and stand with them. Afterall, democracy is all about 'The People'," he tweeted. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it is the anger in people against such incidents that is making them happy about the encounter killings.

"The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter. "It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system."

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore hailed the encounter and also the "leadership" that allowed it. "I congratulate the Hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like police. Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil

(Disclaimer for holier than thou- police acted swiftly in self defence)," he tweeted. The family of the veterinarian and of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gangraped in Delhi in December 2012, have both come out in support of the policemen involved in the encounter.

Congress leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee raised questions over the killings and demanded an "unbiased inquiry" into the incident. "If the police version is right that they wanted to flee, then you cannot allow those who have committed such heinous crimes to get away," said Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

"But, on the other hand, there was a lot of public outrage and public pressure on the government. If the government has taken any step under public pressure that could be an extra judicial killing, then that is a very dangerous situation for the country because it will set a precedent," said Mukherjee. The Congress spokesperson also specified that her remarks were in her personal capacity.

