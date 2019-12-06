Left Menu
Jharkhand: 20 Assembly seats go to polls on Saturday amid tight security

Jharkhand is all set for the second phase of Assembly polls on Saturday for which all preparations have been made.

  • ANI
  • |
  • East Singhbhum (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:43 IST
Police personnel carrying out security checks in East Singhbhum in Jharkhand on Friday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand is all set for the second phase of Assembly polls on Saturday for which all preparations have been made. The voting will take place in 20 assembly seats out of which six Assembly constituencies are located in East Singhbum district.

The district administration and senior police officers have said to have taken all preventive measures to conduct the poll in a peaceful and fair manner. To check the rumor-mongering on social media, the district police has formed a monitoring cell.

"We have identified 2,300 people who can disturb law and order at the time of voting. Notices have been sent to them," said the district's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anup Birthray. He said the state police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the CRPF have been deployed at polling booths in the city -- Jamshedpur East and West assembly seats.

In the Maoist affected assembly constituencies, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the BSF jawans along with state police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations to prevent any untoward incident, added Birthday. The Assembly election is being held in Jharkhand in five phases. The results will be declared on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

