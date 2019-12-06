Govt has cancelled Nithyananda's passport : MEA
The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.
Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has sensitised all its missions and posts abroad about Nithyananda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nithyananda
- External Affairs Ministry
- Ministry
- Raveesh Kumar
ALSO READ
CBSE seeks report from Guj education dept on leasing out of school land to self-styled godman Nithyananda's ashram in Ahmedabad: Officials.
DPS principal held over leasing land for Nithyananda's ashram
CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to Nithyananda's ashram
CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to Nithyananda's ashram
Godman Nithyananda has fled the country: Gujarat police